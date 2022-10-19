Russell Martin opens up on ‘brilliant’ 28-year-old’s Swansea City renaissance after summer exit rumours

Swansea City midfielder Jay Fulton has been hailed by manager Russell Martin after his game-winning strike against Reading on Tuesday night.

Swansea City man Fulton has emerged as a key player for Martin’s Swans again in the early stages of this season.

It was speculated that he was poised to move on in the summer but after a move never materialised, he’s made his way back into the side. Fulton expressed that he never wanted to depart last month and he’s proving good value for his stay.

The Scot’s strong form was capped off with a long-range strike to secure a 3-2 win over Reading on Tuesday night.

Now, Fulton has drawn high praise from manager Martin amid his Swansea City career revival.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Martin admitted that he didn’t want the midfielder to shoot from range before his game-winning strike. He went on to praise Fulton for his impressive turnaround after a difficult 2021/22 season too, saying:

“Jay scored a great goal, I was telling him not to shoot. I was laughing with Gilly [Matt Gill] about it when we celebrated.

“I shouted ‘no’ when he hit it. Jay has that in his locker though. I’m grateful to Jay for how he’s been since the start of this season, after the season he had last year.

“He’s a brilliant professional, a great man and a brilliant character. He’s turning into the player we thought he was before we came to the club. It was really difficult for him last season. I’m delighted for him.

“He has such respect from everyone at the club. The players, the young players especially and all the staff. Jay just goes about his business, he’s a brilliant professional.

“He has that in his locker though. He has real quality. He’s been immense for us and deserves everything.”

1 of 10 Who is currently top of the League One table? Ipswich Town Sheffield Wednesday Plymouth Argyle Peterborough United

Fulton’s turnaround…

The 28-year-old had fallen down the ranks under Martin and it seemed the right time for a change in scenery in the summer.

However, the departure of Flynn Downes gave him the opportunity to prove he was deserving of another chance in South Wales. It’s safe to say he’s taken the chance to impress too, nailing down a place in the starting XI to extend his Swansea City career.

Game-winning strikes like Tuesday’s has only endeared him to Martin more it seems too, so Fulton will be hoping he can continue in this rich vein of form and maintain his place in the side moving forward.