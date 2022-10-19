Rob Dorsett shares key insight into West Brom managerial search after Bristol City defeat

Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett says that West Brom have spoken to ‘more than 10’ possible managerial candidates so far.

West Brom remain without a manager following their sacking of Steve Bruce at the start of last week.

Richard Beale is the man in temporary control. He oversaw an impressive win at Reading last weekend but last night saw his side lose 2-0 at home to Bristol City.

And taking to Twitter, Dorsett says that last night’s defeat should speed up the Baggies’ managerial search, and that the club have already spoken to at least 10 potential candidates.

He said:

#wba have yet to finalise manager shortlist 9 days after Steve Bruce sacking. I’ve been told the club have so far spoken to more than 10 poss candidates with Ron Gourlay determined to carry out an exhaustive search. Last night's defeat to #bristolcity likely to accelerate plans — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) October 19, 2022

West Brom have been linked with a number of out-of-work, and in-work, managers so far.

There’s been no reports of exactly who the club have spoken to, but it seems probable that the likes of Chris Wilder, Scott Parker and those experienced Championship bosses without a club, may have been in talks.

Baggies in need of a boss…

With Bruce at the helm, West Brom were certainly struggling. But without a manager at all, the club seems a bit lost for direction, and lacking in leadership.

As time goes on, more and more managers may start to lose interest in the job. It makes the job look undesirable and finding the right man will only become more difficult.

And who the right man is remains to be seen. What direction the club goes in next is a mystery but one things is certain, and that’s that the next appointment needs to be a good one with West Brom looking more like relegation contenders with every passing fixture.

Up next for the Baggies is a trip to Millwall this weekend – another really tough outing for West Brom who currently sit in 20th place of the table.