Reporter says 39-y/o coach has had at least two interviews with West Brom

Alex Crook says that former Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has had at least two interviews with the West Brom hierarchy.

West Brom’s managerial search rumbles on following the club’s sacking of Steve Bruce at the start of last week.

And since, a number of in-work and out-of-work names have been linked with a move to The Hawthorns, with one of those being Corberan.

The Spaniard previously worked under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United and guided Huddersfield Town to the Championship play-off final last season.

And now, TalkSPORT reporter Crook says that the 39-year-old has had at least two interviews with West Brom.

He tweeted:

Re #WBA I believe former #HTAFC boss Carlos Corberan has had at least two interviews. #PAFC's Steven Schumacher also admired.@talkSPORT — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) October 19, 2022

Corberan left Huddersfield Town last summer. He landed the Olympiacos job but he didn’t last long at the Greek club.

Now it looks like the Spaniard could be on his way back to the Championship with West Brom, who currently sit in 20th place of the table after last night’s 2-0 defeat v Bristol City.

A good potential appointment?

Absolutely.

Corberan’s showing at Huddersfield Town proved that he can get a side competing in the Championship, doing so on a very tight budget and whilst playing attractive football.

That is exactly what the Baggies need right now but with new jobs opening up every week, Ron Gourlay and co need to move fast to land the man they want.

Corberan is clearly someone of interest given the fact that he’s been interviewed at least twice, but he could also be a good fit for a team like QPR who look like they could be about to lose their manager to Wolves.

West Brom are back in action against Millwall this weekend, and we could yet see a new manager in place by then.