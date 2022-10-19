Norwich City goalkeeper completes short-term move to local club

Norwich City’s young ‘keeper Sam Blair has joined King’s Lynn Town on loan until January, it has been confirmed.

Norwich City have seen a whole host of young players progress through their youth ranks and into the senior side.

Current stars Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell have been mainstays, while the likes of Andrew Omobamidele and Liam Gibbs are the latest to emerge on the senior stage and impress the Carrow Road faithful.

Another who will be hopeful of a first-team breakthrough in the years to come is ‘keeper Blair, who has now headed out on a temporary basis.

As confirmed on the non-league club’s website, nearby side King’s Lynn Town have brought Blair in until January.

The 19-year-old heads out on his second loan spell away from Carrow Road with the aim of picking up some valuable senior experience in the National League North. Blair also spent time with Bury Town last season as well as with Wroxham earlier this campaign.

One for the future at Carrow Road?

The promising goalkeeper could be in for an important season. His deal with Norwich City runs out next summer, so his loan spell with King’s Lynn Town could have a big impact on the Canaries’ decision over his future later down the line.

Blair hasn’t made his senior bow for the Norfolk outfit yet, finding most of his game time with the U18s and out on loan.

There are some other promising goalkeepers ahead of him in the ranks like Daniel Barden, Archie Mair, David Aziaya and more though, so it could be an uphill battle to make a breakthrough with the Canaries.

Until a decision needs to be made though, the focus will be on impressing with the Linnets after his new loan move.