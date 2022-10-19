‘No better source than me’ – Warne speaks out on Derby County’s reported interest in Middlesbrough man

Derby County boss Paul Warne has had his say on the rumours linking his side to Middlesbrough defender Darnell Fisher, in an interview with Derbyshire Live.

Warne took over at Derby County at the end of September and so could be looking towards his first transfer window in charge in January as a way of moulding and shaping the squad to how he wants it. This could mean several incomings and outgoings at Pride Park.

One player they have been linked with is Middlesbrough’s Fisher. The right-back missed the entirety of last season with a knee injury and has continued his recovery at the start of the current campaign. His contract is set to come to an end at the Riverside in June later this year and so reports had circulated Derby County were considering a January swoop.

However, speaking to Derbyshire Live, Rams boss Warne addressed the rumours.

“January is a great opportunity but whether we get the players we want we will have to see. But every day is like a press day. Everyone asks what’s happening,” he said.