Nathan Jones and Luton Town are reminding us that there’s beauty in simplicity, even in today’s game

Luton Town. A team who were relegated from the Championship in 2007 and relegated from the Football League entirely two years later, are now pushing for promotion to the rebranded Premier League for the first time in their history. But how are they doing it? How is a team with such limited resources competing with, and outperforming, those with so much more?

The answer is simple. Quite literally. Luton Town unlike a lot of other teams in today’s game don’t overcomplicate things. They keep their style of play simple. There’s been a lot of insight into Nathan Jones’ tactical nous of late, but putting aside all the contemporary lingo and moving parts in between, it boils down to two aspects – defend as one, and attack in the same vein.

The win over QPR last weekend was a perfect example of how Luton Town don’t allow teams any respite when in possession. Whether it be at the back, up top, or in the middle of the pitch, Luton Town’s energy makes it look as though they have an extra man on the pitch at all times. QPR boss Mick Beale is a hailed name among contemporary tacticians, but even he had to sing praises of Jones and Luton Town after the game.

Whilst Luton’s tactics fall on the simpler side, it’s not at all to discredit Jones as a tactician. He’s not afraid to mix things up. His and Luton Town’s tactical approach has come under scrutiny from fans in the past but as they further settle into the Championship, Luton Town are becoming more aware of the league and what is required. Jones has the foresight to keep things simple and that alone, in the age of data science, expected goals and what not, is to be admired.

And equally as impressive as Luton Town’s game is their recruitment. Upon promotion to the Championship in 2019, they sold James Justin and Jack Stacey for a combined total of over £10million – money which has seemingly lasted them right up to now. The bulk of players who arrive at Luton Town do so on a free transfer, often from clubs lower down the Football League or on the back of poor spells with rival Championship clubs. Take Tom Lockyer for example – a regular source of criticism among Charlton Athletic supporters during their 2019/20 campaign which ended in relegation, now a huge fan favourite at Kenilworth Road.

And there’s others. Henri Lansbury was out-of-favour at Bristol City before coming to Luton Town. Jordan Clark arrived on a free transfer from Accrington Stanley in 2020. Carlton Morris, who in seven years at Norwich City made just one appearance for the club, and who missed almost the entirety of the 2018/19 after tearing his ACL, is one of the Championship’s leading scorers this season.

When put like that, the players that Luton Town bring in aren’t exactly the glamour signings that you see the likes of Norwich City and Burnley making. But the likes of Lockyer, Lansbury, Clark and Morris – and this is something quite rare in football – have all become much better players at Luton Town, and that’s a huge but somewhat subconscious factor behind the club’s increasing ability to attract players.

Morris again is a prime example of this. He likely had a lot of options after suffering relegation from the Championship with Barnsley last season, but he was perhaps overlooked by a lot of clubs too. At Luton Town though, he’s taken his game to the next level. Would the same have happened if he joined any other team in the league? Would the same have happened if he wasn’t playing in a Luton Town side that reflects his physical and attacking traits? Who knows.

And who knows what might come of Luton Town this season. Many are starting to mention the Hatters in the race for automatic promotion this season and after they defied the odds to secure a top-six finish last time round, you’d be foolish to write them off this time round. There’s of course a long way to go, but after putting away QPR and Norwich City in the space of a few days, Luton Town fans have every right to be optimistic about their chances.

Once more; Luton Town are doing things right. They’re doing things their own way and their own way is simple, yet beautiful. It’s simply beautiful.