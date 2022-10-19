Mowbray discusses Sunderland injury blow after ‘really bad tackle’ in Blackburn Rovers defeat

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray says Aji Alese might need a scan on his foot after picking up an injury in last night’s defeat v Blackburn Rovers.

Sunderland lost 2-0 against Blackburn Rovers in the Championship last night, with Mowbray coming up short on his return to Ewood Park.

The game was a frustrating one from a Black Cats’ point of view with both Blackburn goals coming in controversial circumstances.

1 of 10 Who is currently top of the League One table? Ipswich Town Sheffield Wednesday Plymouth Argyle Peterborough United

Jack Clarke was arguably denied a penalty before Ben Brereton Diaz scored Rovers’ first, and Scott Wharton looked to be in an offside position as he headed home the second.

But the game also saw Alese pick up an injury following a strong challenge from Rovers’ Jake Garrett.

After the game, Mowbray said of Alese:

“Aji looked in a lot of discomfort laying on that bed with a huge ice pack around his foot. I’m hoping it’s just a kick, I think he might have twisted it as well in the challenge.

“He’s pretty upset about it to be honest, he thought it was a really bad tackle.

“We’ll have to see. If he needs a scan then we will have to get a scan tomorrow. It will need to settle down. He’ll come into work and we’ll see what the aftermath of it is.”

Injury list piling up…

Sunderland have had their fair share of injuries to deal with so far this season, and if Alese’s injury is a bad one then it will come as another blow to the Black Cats.

Alese has become an important player over the past few weeks and for him too, this injury could be a real blow.

But Mowbray has a decent amount of defenders at his disposal, so Alese’s injury could allow for someone like Trai Hume to stake a claim in the first-team.

Sunderland return to action against promotion-chasers Burnley this weekend.