Middlesbrough team news and predicted XI to face Wigan Athletic with duo still sidelined

Middlesbrough travel to Wigan Athletic in the Championship this evening.

After an initial victory over Birmingham City for interim manager Leo Percovich, Middlesbrough have suffered back to back defeats under the Uruguayan at the hands of Millwall and Blackburn Rovers. They travel to Wigan Athletic tonight in the hopes of three points and getting out of the bottom three.

Boro are yet to win on the road, with all three of their victories coming at the Riverside. They will need to improve their away form if they are to steer away from the relegation zone between now and the end of the season.

Middlesbrough team news

Middlesbrough have no new injury concerns to contend with going into the game with the Latics. They still have two players out as things stand, with the duo expected to return later in the campaign.

Centre-back Matt Clarke is due to miss the coming weeks with a back injury. The summer signing has missed the clubs last three games and is expected to remain sidelined for the time being.

Elsewhere, the Teessiders’ only other injury concern is long-term absentee Darnell Fisher. The right-back missed the entirety of last season with a freak knee injury sustained at home and he is continuing his recovery ahead of his return.

Predicted XI

Steffen (GK)

Jones

Dijksteel

Fry

McNair

Giles

Howson

Crooks

Hackney

Muniz

Watmore

It is looking almost guaranteed that Isaiah Jones will come back into the starting eleven this evening, but it is who he replaces that is the big talking point. Jones was dropped against Blackburn Rovers but impressed when introduced in the second-half.

Anfernee Dijksteel could be one to miss out, but Lenihan is equally as likely given his less than impressive performance against his former employers at the weekend.

Elsewhere, the side should remain the same. Although there is the potential for rotation in midfield with Riley McGree and Alex Mowatt looking to stake their claim under the interim boss, whilst up front Chuba Akpom, Marcus Forss or Matthew Hoppe could be in contention.