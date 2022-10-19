Luton Town boss heaps praise on ‘outstanding’ player after Norwich City win

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones has hailed the ‘outstanding’ performance from centre-back Tom Lockyer in an interview with Luton Today, following their 1-0 away win over Norwich City on Tuesday evening.

Luton Town extended their unbeaten run to seven games in the league and achieved back to back wins for just the second time this season. The victory at Carrow Road sees the Hatters leapfrog the Canaries and up into 4th in the Championship standings.

It may have been Carlton Morris’ winner that saw them get all three points in midweek, but it was another player that came in for praise from the Luton Town boss after the game, with defender Lockyer awarded Man of the Match and singled out by Jones.

“I thought he was absolutely outstanding,” the Luton Town boss told Luton Today.

“To keep Teemu Pukki as quiet as he did shows that he’s had a wonderful game and I really think he did. He’s in a good place and he’s aggressive, he knows what he has to do.