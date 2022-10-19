Luton Town boss heaps praise on ‘outstanding’ player after Norwich City win

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones has hailed the ‘outstanding’ performance from centre-back Tom Lockyer in an interview with Luton Today, following their 1-0 away win over Norwich City on Tuesday evening.
Luton Town extended their unbeaten run to seven games in the league and achieved back to back wins for just the second time this season. The victory at Carrow Road sees the Hatters leapfrog the Canaries and up into 4th in the Championship standings.
It may have been Carlton Morris’ winner that saw them get all three points in midweek, but it was another player that came in for praise from the Luton Town boss after the game, with defender Lockyer awarded Man of the Match and singled out by Jones.
“I thought he was absolutely outstanding,” the Luton Town boss told Luton Today.
“To keep Teemu Pukki as quiet as he did shows that he’s had a wonderful game and I really think he did. He’s in a good place and he’s aggressive, he knows what he has to do.
“If he does the basics right then he defends well and I’m really, really pleased with him, I really am.”
The 27-year-old has been an important player for Luton Town so far this season and has solidified himself as a first-team regular in recent weeks. The Wales international will look to build on his solid performance at Norwich City when he faces Watford on Sunday afternoon.
Deserving of praise…
Lockyer was phenomenal against the Canaries and deserves all of the kind words coming his way from supporters and especially from his manager Jones. Norwich City may not be in the best form of late, but coming up against one of the best strikers in the division is always tough and the Welshman dealt with Pukki extremely well.
Not only have Luton Town gone on a run of their own in terms of points, they have also achieved four clean sheets in their last six games and Lockyer has been integral to that feat and their early season successes.
The Hatters are building momentum and will be hoping they can continue their form into the World Cup break and beyond, as they eye a place in the Championship top six for the second year running.