‘It’s difficult to see…’ – Simon Jordan comments on Michael Carrick to Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough are reportedly closing in on the appointment of Michael Carrick as head coach, and pundit Simon Jordan has had his say on talkSPORT.

Middlesbrough have been under the interim guidance of Leo Percovich in the last three games and that looks set to continue whilst they finalise the finer details ahead of unveiling a new boss. During Percovich’s tenure he has guided them to one win and two defeats.

The Teessiders find themselves in the bottom three as things stand having won just three times in 14 games so far. They need stability and a new man at the helm desperately and quickly, and Michael Carrick is the favourite to fill that void.

The former Manchester United and England midfielder would be stepping into his full-time first managerial role and journalist and former Crystal Palace owner Jordan issued his verdict on talkSPORT on Tuesday afternoon.

“Looking at the challenges that they’ve had, they’ve gone to Chris Wilder because Wilder is experienced in management… he had Neil Warnock in there and managed them for a period of time, two very experienced managers, he’s had Aitor Karanka, he’s had Tony Mowbray, he’s had a variety of managers and they all find it challenging to get Middlesbrough what they really want which is a stabilised place in the Premier League or to get out of the Championship and stay out of it,” he said.

“It’s difficult to see why he would think that two fledging young managers in Rob Edwards and Michael Carrick – who isn’t a manager, he’s a coach – will cut their teeth effectively, but he’s closer to it and Steve is a brilliant chairman and is very committed to his football club, so if Gibbo [Steve Gibson, Middlesbrough chairman] thinks he’s right then there must be a reason behind it.

“I can’t see it – I look at it and say ‘He was a great player’, but there’s a vast difference, a polar difference between a great player and being a manager – especially in a division which you have no knowledge of.”

Jordan’s comments are contradictory as he namechecks Karanka, who also stepped into full-time management for the first time and was also a head coach rather than a manager at the Riverside. The Spaniard had a lot of success, achieving a place in the play-off final in his first season, and promotion to the Premier League in his second. Therefore, it is clear as to why Gibson looks to be going in this direction again with Carrick, and not so ‘difficult to see’ as Jordan says.

Top players have seen a lot of success in the division, including the likes of Scott Parker, Frank Lampard, and even Vincent Kompany so far this campaign, and so it is perhaps harsh to write off Carrick before he’s even set foot in the dugout.

Middlesbrough have tried experienced managers and it has not got them where they want to be. Tony Pulis and Wilder came close but chairman Gibson and plenty of supporters feel as though they should be challenging the top two, and so a new direction perhaps isn’t a preference but a necessity.