Derby County managers quiz – how much can you remember about the club’s former bosses?

Derby County are currently led by Paul Warne, who is in charge of leading the Rams’ new era after relegation.

Derby County named Warne as their new boss last month, recruiting him as the permanent replacement for Wayne Rooney.

Many thought interim boss Liam Rosenior, who worked as Rooney’s no.2 and was in charge during a busy summer of recruitment, might get the job permanently. However, the Rams were able to tempt Warne down to League One from the Championship, making for an eye-catching recruitment.

It will be hoped he goes down as one of the more fondly remembered bosses among supporters at Pride Park, who have endured the good, the bad and the ugly over time.

But how well do you think you remember the Rams’ managers of the past?

Test your knowledge and try your luck in our latest Derby County quiz at the bottom of the page!