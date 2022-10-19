Defender sidelined, full-back set to return: QPR team news and predicted XI to face Cardiff City

QPR host Cardiff City in the Championship tonight.

QPR go into this game in 6th place of the Championship table following their defeat v Luton Town last time out.

But the R’s have been in decent form this season, with manager Mick Beale having recently drawn attention from the likes of Rangers and Wolves.

Cardiff City meanwhile remain without a permanent manager after sacking Steve Morison earlier in the campaign – the Bluebirds sit in 16th ahead of tonight, having won two of their last three.

QPR team news

The big news for QPR ahead of tonight is that Jimmy Dunne will be absent for a couple of weeks after picking up a knock in the game v Luton.

Elsewhere, West London Sport say that Ethan Laird will return to the starting line up, and that Leon Balogun is fit to play.

Sinclair Armstrong is also set to feature in the squad tonight whilst Chris Willock remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Predicted XI

Dieng (GK)

Paal

Clarke-Salter

Balogun

Laird

Field

Johansen

Chair

Iroegbunam

Roberts

Dykes

Expect Stefan Johansen to return to the starting line up tonight, which could push Tim Iroegbunam or maybe Luke Amos into a more attacking position in the absence of Willock.

Willock’s absence could also see Tyler Roberts play in a wider position, with Lyndon Dykes acting as the no.9.

At the back, expect Balogun to return to the centre of defence alongside Jake Clarke-Salter, with Laird starting on the right.

A game against Cardiff City tonight won’t be easy for the R’s. But after their defeat v Luton, Beale with have his players raring for the win tonight.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm.