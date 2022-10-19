Dean Smith discusses injury to Josh Sargent after Norwich City’s defeat v Luton Town

Norwich City boss Dean Smith says he doesn’t think Josh Sargent’s injury will be ‘too bad’ after the striker was forced off against Luton Town last night.

Norwich City welcomed Luton Town to Carrow Road last night.

The game ended in another defeat for the Canaries – a third-successive league defeat for Norwich – who drop down into 5th, as Luton move up into 4th.

And whilst results are alarming, a fresh injury blow to Sargent is likewise – the American has scored eight goals in 15 Championship outings already this season.

But Smith says his injury doesn’t look a serious one. He said after the game:

“Josh got a whack on the back of the leg, so he couldn’t really extend himself. I don’t think it’ll be too bad, I expect him to be back on Saturday. We couldn’t take the risk on him tonight.”

Norwich City are now winless in their last four Championship outings and have won just one of their last six in the league, dropping out of the top two in the process.

Times getting tough for Norwich…

Norwich started the season poorly, then came into form, but they’re now doing worse than they were at the tart of the season.

And Sargent’s injury will only make things harder for Smith whose side now sit three points behind current leaders Blackburn Rovers, albeit with a game in hand.

Up next for the Canaries is another really tough outing away at Sheffield United, who have also hit a sticky patch in recent weeks.

Both teams will be desperate for a win, but who might come out on top remains to be seen.