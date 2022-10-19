Comment: Why Wolves’ reported managerial appointment could be a blow for West Brom

Wolves have been linked with a surprise move for QPR boss Mick Beale over the past few days. And rather unexpectedly, it looks like the move is about to go through.

TalkSPORT are reporting that Wolves are set to trigger Beale’s QPR release clause and name him as their new manager after sacking Bruno Lage more than two weeks ago.

Beale only arrived at QPR in the summer. But after an impressive start to life in management, he looks as though he’s earned himself a move to Molineux.

If the move does go through, QPR will become the ninth team to undergo a managerial change since the opening day of this current campaign.

And there’s already four teams in the division without a permanent manager in place – Middlesbrough, Cardiff City, Hull City and West Brom.

Boro look set to appoint Michael Carrick whilst Cardiff look like they could potentially stick with their current interim boss, with Hull looking likely to bring in an overseas coach.

1 of 10 Who is currently top of the League One table? Ipswich Town Sheffield Wednesday Plymouth Argyle Peterborough United

For West Brom then, who have reportedly spoken to 10 managerial candidates already, seeing QPR join the list of clubs without a manager will be a real blow, because the QPR opening would for sure be a more attractive opening.

Beale leaves the club in a good place. Very little needs changing. A new-school coach will likely be on the agenda for QPR and that’s exactly the type of manager that West Brom need.

The Baggies have been without a manager for over a week now. It’s said that West Brom chief Ron Gourlay will do a thorough search to find the right man to come into the club, but the longer that this search goes on, the more chance that West Brom’s search for a manager will become more difficult.

And that is exactly what we could see now with the QPR job potentially becoming available.