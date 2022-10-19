Burnley team news and predicted XI to face Birmingham City as Scott Twine mystery rumbles on

Burnley travel to Birmingham City in the Championship this evening.

Burnley found themselves top of the Championship table after their weekend win over Swansea City.

The Clarets are now unbeaten in their last 11 league fixtures but go up against a Birmingham City side tonight who’ve won their last two, and lost just one of their last seven in the Championship.

Burnley team news

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is not putting a timeline on Scott Twine’s return to action, which has seemed imminent for a few weeks now.

Other than Twine, Burnley don’t seem to have any players nearing a return to action with the likes of Kevin Long, Ashley Westwood and Darko Churlinov all longer-term absentees for the Clarets.

1 of 10 Who is currently top of the League One table? Ipswich Town Sheffield Wednesday Plymouth Argyle Peterborough United

Predicted XI

Muric (GK)

Maatsen

Beyer

Harwood-Bellis

Vitinho

Cork

Cullen

Zaroury

Brownhill

Tella

Rodriguez

Kompany has some good options available to rotate, but he seems to prefer sticking with the same XI most weeks and so expect him to do so again tonight.

Anass Zaroury got his first goal for the club last time out, having started the last two for Burnley now.

Elsewhere, Vitinho who also scored v Swansea looks set to keep hit run of starts going, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jordan Beyer forming a solid partnership in the middle of defence.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm.