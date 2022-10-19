Brentford boss discusses Halil Dervisoglu’s situation as Burnley struggles continue

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says the club will assess their out-on-loan players in January, including Burnley loanee Halil Dervisoglu.

Dervisoglu, 22, joined Burnley on loan from Brentford last summer.

Since, the Turkish international has made just one league appearances for the Clarets, having been left out of the last four matchday squads now.

Now speaking to West London Sport, Brentford boss Frank said:

“We track and follow all our players on loan. Halil is one of them, so we do our very best to stay on top of it and then we will assess it.

“We are in the middle of October so there’s still a lot of football that needs to be played before we take a decision, but of course we’ll assess it.

“Normally, you can’t take the players back before the earliest, January.”

Dervisoglu originally joined Brentford from Sparta Rotterdam during the 2019/20 season. But he’s since managed just six league appearances for the Bees, having previously spent time on loan with Galatasaray.

Kompany only plays with the one striker at Burnley, which has been Jay Rodriguez for the past several weeks.

Dervisoglu to Burnley – a poor piece of business?

Brentford and indeed Dervisoglu may be frustrated at his current lack of game time, and at the fact that he’s not even been involved in the last four matchday squads.

He remains a young player with potential, but Burnley have a good thing going right now and if Dervisoglu isn’t a part of that, then Brentford may simply have to recall him in January.

It looks like it wouldn’t come as a blow to Burnley who have other attacking options to call upon, and who have been doing fine without Dervisoglu in the side.

Up next for the Clarets is a trip to Birmingham City tonight.