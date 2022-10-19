Blackpool team news and predicted XI to face Hull City amid red card havoc and continued injury issues

Blackpool host Hull City in the Championship this evening.

Tangerines’ boss Michael Appleton will be hoping for a less chaotic outing this time out after three of his players were sent off against Sheffield United on the weekend. The Lancashire side’s recent form has been much improved, picking up five points in their last three games having previously lost three games on the bounce.

As for Hull City, their search for a new manager continues after Shota Arveladze was sacked due to losing five fixtures in a row.

The Yorkshire club need to be more clinical in front of goal, finding the net just twice since the end of August.

A win for Blackpool could see them move as high as 16th, whilst Hull City would potentially move into 19th if they can pick up all three points and results elsewhere go their way.

Blackpool team news

Keshi Anderson continues his injury woes, suffering an MCL issue during a training session in August. Jake Beesley is also unavailable after fracturing his foot during a pre-season friendly against Southport.

Jamaican international Kevin Stewart is on the road to recovery, sustaining a foot fracture and calf injury during pre-season.

Marvin Ekpiteta, Dominic Thompson and Shane Lavery are all facing suspensions after they were sent off against Sheffield United on the weekend.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Maxwell (GK)

Husband

Thorniley

Williams

Connolly

Patino

Bridcutt

Yates

Dougall

Hamilton

Madine

It has been an inconsistent start to the season for Blackpool, who currently sit in the lower echelons of the table after a string of poor results. Appleton is a manager who has had little success in the second tier but could still keep the Tangerines in the league due to the plethora of talent at his disposal.

Jerry Yates and experienced striker Gary Madine could play an important role against a Hull City side who have had a torrid start to the season.

The match kicks off at 19:45pm this evening.