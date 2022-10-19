Blackburn Rovers boss explains Harry Pickering’s absence in Sunderland victory

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has revealed to the club’s official website that left wing-back Harry Pickering missed the win over Sunderland on Tuesday due to fatigue.

Blackburn Rovers secured a 2-0 victory over the Black Cats in midweek which propelled them to the top of the table. Goals from Ben Brereton Diaz and Scott Wharton meant the points went the way of the home side at Ewood Park.

Although the two goalscorers will be in the headlines, one other name was on a lot of supporters lips. Pickering has started every game so far under Tomasson, yet was missing from the matchday squad entirely on Tuesday night.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the Blackburn Rovers boss was asked about the 23-year-old’s absence, stating he was rested due to fatigue.

“Harry played five games in a very short period, starting from the first day of October,” he said.

“He was fatigued and we took care of him. He will be fine to train tomorrow.”

Pickering has returned to training today and is in contention to start in their game against Birmingham City at the weekend at home.

Many would have feared the worst when Pickering wasn’t involved on Tuesday, but having been given the all clear from the Blackburn Rovers boss, he is likely to come straight back into the first-team fold against the Blues in just a few days time.

He has been a key player for Tomasson’s side so far this season and has been an important factor in helping them get to the top of the table at this early stage in the season. They will need him fit and available if they are to maintain momentum and mount a promotion charge between now and the end of the season.

However, Callum Brittain switched from right-back to left wing-back against Sunderland and impressed, so Tomasson will take solace in the fact that he does have players who can come in should Pickering be fatigued or injured in future.