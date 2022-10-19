Birmingham City team news and predicted XI to face Burnley with key defender available again

Birmingham City will be looking to record a third consecutive win when they host Burnley on Wednesday night in the Championship.

Not even the most optimistic of the Blues faithful would have predicted the team’s recent form, with Eustace’s men collecting 14 points from the last seven games.

The fourth victory in those seven matches came at the MKM Stadium on Sunday, as Blues tamed the Tigers of Hull City courtesy of a Troy Deeney penalty followed by a thunderbolt from Juninho Bacuna.

Next up is one of the toughest assignment in the division as Vincent Kompany’s reinvented Clarets travel to St Andrew’s at the start of what is a tricky trio of fixtures for Blues to finish off October.

Birmingham City team news

Birmingham City are closer to seeing the return of one of the squad’s leaders ahead of the clash with Burnley on Wednesday.

Defender George Friend played 45 minutes for the U21s on Monday afternoon, his first piece of action in Royal Blue this season following a hamstring injury.

It is unlikely the former Middlesbrough man features for the first-team in the near future, but the 34-year-old will be a welcome addition to a Blues backline that is set to be without the hamstrung Marc Roberts until after the World Cup.

Marc Roberts (hamstring), Gary Gardner (calf), Nico Gordon and Przemysław Płacheta (shin) all remain in the medical room and will be desperate to get back as soon as possible to join a team that are ascending the Championship table.

Dion Sanderson is available again after serving his one-match suspension.

Predicted XI (3-5-2)

Ruddy

Sanderson

Dean

Trusty

Bacuna

Bielik

Hannibal

Chong

Longelo

Deeney

Hogan

Eustace could make one change to the XI that comfortably beat the Tigers, with Dion Sanderson returning to the side after serving his one-match suspension, replacing Maxime Colin in the back three.

Sanderson has played full 90 minutes in all 13 of his league appearances so far this season and is a more athletic and commanding option than Colin, who is naturally a right-back.

The Blues boss showed after his team’s 3-0 demolition of Bristol City that he is not afraid to change a winning team, so he is likely to follow the same logic here to get one of his key players back in the XI.

That then poses the question of whether Juninho Bacuna continues in an unfamiliar right wing-back role or if Colin assumes that position in his place.

The Curacao international could be moved back into the midfield three, but with the undroppable form of Krystian Bielik, Tahith Chong and Hannibal Mejbri, it is more probable that Bacuna stays put at wing-back as the league leaders come to town.

The game kicks off at 19:45pm this evening.