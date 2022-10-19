Barton reveals Bristol Rovers’ stance on offering Scott Sinclair an extended deal

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has revealed he is hopeful new arrival Scott Sinclair can stay with the club years, in an interview with Bristol World.

Bristol Rovers acquired the services of Sinclair on a free transfer following his exit from Preston North End, with the 33-year-old signing on a short-term basis.

The winger started his career with the Pirates, making his debut back in the 2004/05 campaign and now returns to the Memorial Stadium almost two decades on.

Given his age and lack of playing time since last season, the deal only to January initially is expected, yet speaking to Bristol World, manager Barton was asked on whether he could earn an extended deal in the weeks and months to come.