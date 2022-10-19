Aston Villa could cut short Huddersfield Town man’s loan spell, says reporter

Birmingham Live journalist Ashley Preece claims there will be growing concerns at Aston Villa over the lack of playing time for Kaine Kesler-Hayden at his loan club Huddersfield Town.

Huddersfield Town signed Kesler-Hayden on a season-long loan, but having started four of the first five games of the campaign for the Terriers, has fallen out of favour at the John Smith’s Stadium in recent weeks.

The 19-year-old has not been involved in the matchday squad entirely in four of the club’s last four outings, with manager Mark Fotheringham opting for Sorba Thomas, Ollie Turton and Duane Holmes as either a right wing-back or right-back instead.

Now, Birmingham Live journalist Preece states that Aston Villa’s loans manager Mile Jedinak and head of emerging talent Adam Henshall will be monitoring the player’s situation and there will be growing concerns over his playing time.

He also states that the Villains will not hesitate to cut the loan short and could then look for another club in the January transfer window.

A justified concern…

The primary reason for loan deals away from clubs is to get valuable minutes out on the pitch and experience by playing regularly. However in Kesler-Hayden’s case this has not come to fruition in the way that all parties would have wanted.

Aston Villa will want the best for their player and so it is only right that they will be considering recalling the player in the months to come. Given how highly-regarded the right-back is, there is no doubt there will be interest in January from elsewhere.

However, given Huddersfield Town’s struggles this season, Fotheringham may look to rotate his side and tinker with formations and tactics in the hopes of turning things around. So we could see a return to action for Kesler-Hayden before any premature decisions are made at his parent club.