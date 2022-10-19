6 managers QPR should consider eyeing up as Beale to Wolves rumours intensify

QPR look as though they could be in for a shock blow, with Mick Beale’s links with Wolves intensifying.

QPR only appointed Beale in the summer but amid recent links with a switch to Wolves, a report from talkSPORT has claimed that the Premier League side are set to meet his release clause and bring an early end to his promising tenure at Loftus Road.

It deals a big blow to the R’s, but there will be no choice but to turn their attention to other options if Beale does depart.

With that in mind, here are six managers that QPR should have on their radar…

Kieran McKenna

Any Championship club on the hunt for a new boss needs to have McKenna on their radar, and QPR could be perfect for him.

Like Beale, he’s got strong links to top clubs like Spurs and Manchester United. The Northern Irishman has been a huge hit with Ipswich Town and looks destined for a job at the top, but QPR could be a great next step.

Scott Parker

Parker has two Championship promotions under his belt and after time in charge of Fulham, he could still be settled in the area.

He’s had two jobs with teams challenging for Premier League football and has been blessed with good budgets at both. This would present a new challenge and a chance for him to prove his coaching ability well and truly, with some believing he’s been heavily aided by big budgets.

Ryan Mason

31-year-old Mason is the first that could be a gamble. However, he earned himself a role as a first-team coach under Antonio Conte at Spurs after impressing in training and could be one that holds hope of a return senior management in the future after a brief stint as Spurs’ caretaker boss.

At such a young age, he’s got a bright future in the dugout, making him an intriguing option to consider if needs be.

Brian Barry-Murphy

Gamble number two is Brian Barry-Murphy, who has been a huge hit as manager of Manchester City’s U21s.

He’s overseen the development of some fantastic young talents since impressing as Rochdale boss. His stay at Spotland means he’s got experience of first-team management behind him and the possession-based, attacking football be plays could breathe life into proceedings at QPR if they get hit with a big blow and lose Beale.

Steven Schumacher

Along with the earlier mentioned McKenna, Plymouth Argyle boss Schumacher is proving to be one of League One’ best bosses.

The 38-year-old’s tenure at Home Park has turned the Pilgrims into an exciting, ambitious club and he too has a bright managerial future ahead of him. He could be an ideal Beale replacement, but there’s said to be interest from West Brom, so QPR might have to move quick.

Anthony Barry

Last but certainly not least is Chelsea and Belgium assistant manager Anthony Barry, who is another emerging coach that already has a strong reputation. The 36-year-old holds a UEFA A Licence and would be a similar option to Beale.

Barry is nearby as a Chelsea coach too, so there wouldn’t be a requirement to pull up roots to make a move. He’s worked well as a no.2, just as Beale did, and could be waiting for the perfect chance to prove his pedigree as a number one.