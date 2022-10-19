4 Manchester United talents Michael Carrick should look to sign if he becomes Middlesbrough boss

Middlesbrough’s hunt for a new boss has seen them linked with a whole host of names, but Michael Carrick seems to be the leading contender for the vacant post as it stands.

Middlesbrough have been searching for a new manager since parting ways with Chris Wilder earlier this month.

Since then, Carrick has been heavily linked with the job at the Riverside Stadium. Most recent reports have said that while there has been a delay in the appointment while Carrick sorts out his backroom staff, he is still expected to become the new boss later this week.

With that in mind, here we look at four Manchester United talents that Carrick should try and tempt to Middlesbrough in January…

Di’Shon Bernard

22-year-old centre-back Bernard already has Championship experience under his belt, making a decent impression while on loan with Hull City over the course of the 2021/22 season.

Boro could do with some reinforcements at the heart of defence and he could make for a strong option on loan or permanently.

Charlie Savage

Savage has limited experience of senior football but certainly looks like one for the future.

Under a former midfield star like Carrick, the promising 19-year-old could really kick on with a loan spell away from Old Trafford. It would be a big challenge for the starlet though given that he only has one first-team appearance to his name.

Savage has captained United’s U21s this season though, displaying a maturity and leadership not many will have at his age.

Teden Mengi

Another centre-back with Championship experience is Mengi, who looks as though he could do with another spell away from Manchester United on loan to aid his development.

He can play in a back three or a back four and has the physical attributes to deal with second-tier football after previous stays with Derby County and Birmingham City.

Alejandro Garnacho

If an exciting winger is wanted by Carrick, Argentinian prodigy Garnacho could be an intriguing option.

Like Savage, he doesn’t have an awful lot of senior experience. However, to have five first-team appearances for Manchester United at 18, it’s clear he’s seen as a player with a bright future.

Garnacho can play on either the left or right and has proven to be a goal threat for the Red Devils’ U18s and U23s.