3 goalkeepers Portsmouth should consider signing amid Danny Cowley’s plan for Josh Oluwayemi exit

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley stated earlier this week that he plans on speaking with the club’s owners over the possibility of adding another goalkeeper to his ranks.

Portsmouth already have a number one in the form of Josh Griffiths, who has made the starting spot his own since arriving on loan from Championship side West Brom in the summer.

Another summer addition, Josh Oluwayemi, has been serving as the no.2. However, Cowley recently stated he hopes to send the former Spurs starlet out on loan to aid his development this winter.

That means another ‘keeper will be needed as back-up, so with that in mind, here are three options Portsmouth should look at:

Dimitar Mitov – Cambridge United

25-year-old Mitov is someone Cambridge United will surely want to hold onto rather than lose to a League One rival. However, his deal is up next summer and a move to a more upwardly mobile club could appeal to him.

He’s proven in League One and although he may not favour playing as a no.2, Griffiths is only at Fratton Park for the season, meaning he’d be able to stake a claim for a long-term starting spot.

Will Norris – Burnley

Norris is another goalkeeper who sees his deal expire next summer, something that could favour Pompey in their search for some strong cover and competition in between the sticks.

The Watford-born 29-year-old has spent much of his time at Burnley playing second fiddle but he has League One experience after spells with Cambridge United and Ipswich Town (loan).

He’d certainly be a solid back-up and, like Mitov, could fight for a future starting role under Cowley.

Dejan Iliev – free agent

The cheapest option of the lot would be Dejan Iliev, who is currently without a club. He could come in at any point and a swoop before January would allow him to get up to speed before serving as no.2 if Oluwayemi does indeed leave on loan.

Iliev was let go by Slovakian first-tier side AS Trencin this month and could be an intriguing option given his previous time in England.

He sent the vast majority of his youth career with Arsenal before leaving earlier this year, so he’s got a strong footballing education behind him.