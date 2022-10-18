West Brom team news and predicted XI to face Bristol City with midfielder set for return

West Brom host Bristol City in the Championship tonight.

West Brom go into their first home game without Steve Bruce at the helm.

Richard Beale is in temporary charge and he steered the Baggies to an unexpected 2-0 win away at Reading on Saturday – their first win in eight league fixtures.

Bristol City meanwhile are free falling down the Championship table, with Nigel Pearson’s side having won just one of their last seven in the league.

West Brom team news

Ahead of tonight’s game, Beale has said that Kyle Bartley has been training well in recent weeks, but a potential return date for the centre-back was not given.

Meanwhile, Beale said that Tom Rogic will be in his thinking for Tuesday, with the Australian having missed the last two outings for West Brom.

The likes of Daryl Dike (thigh), Kean Bryan (ACL) and Semi Ajayi (ankle) remain longer-term absentees.

1 of 12 True or false - Upon his appointment in 2009, Roberto Di Matteo became West Brom's first ever manager from outside the UK and Ireland. True False

Predicted XI

Palmer (GK)

Townsend

Pieters

Kelly

O’Shea

Phillips

Gardner-Hickman

Livermore

Diangana

Thomas-Asante

Wallace

Given the win against Reading, Beale might opt for an unchanged side if everyone is fit. But in a bid to keep things fresh, he might make a few rotational changes with a few good options at his disposal.

One change could be Jayson Molumby coming in for Taylor Gardner-Hickman despite his goal on Saturday, with Jake Livermore reasserting himself in the side.

John Swift is another option, but this 5-2-2-1 formation doesn’t really suit his style of play.

Karlan Grant is another good option on the bench and he could replace Brandon Thomas-Asante, but the latter looks the preferred option at the moment.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 8pm.