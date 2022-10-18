‘They’ll struggle here’ – Millwall v Watford prediction: The72

Millwall host Watford in Championship action on Wednesday night.

Millwall come into this midweek clash at The Den off the back of two valuable wins.

Pressure on Gary Rowett was starting to emerge from supporters amid a shaky start to the new campaign but back-to-back wins over Bristol City and Middlesbrough have moved the Lions on 20 points from 14 games and up to 1th place in the Championship standings.

The visit of Watford makes for a tough test for Rowett’s Millwall though.

Slaven Bilic’s side emerged 2-1 victors over promotion hopefuls Norwich City at the weekend. It’s been a somewhat shaky start to life at the Hornets helm though, with Watford falling to late defeats against both Blackpool and Swansea City but will be hoped the weekend’s win can mark the beginning of a push up the table.

Now, ahead of Wednesday’s clash, a handful of our writers have revealed their score predictions…

James Ray

“Looking at the squads of these two sides, Watford should be hopeful of amending their poor away form and emerging victorious here. However, I don’t think it’ll be that easy.

“The Hornets are still in need of improvement if they want to challenge for promotion and I think they’ll struggle here.

“Millwall are strong at home and they look to be finding their rhythm somewhat. Zian Flemming is starting to show why he could become one of the Championship’s best attacking midfielders and I back him to impress again here.

“If Watford start to perform at their best, they could be real contenders this season, but I’m not all that convinced. I’m going for a home win here.”

Score prediction: Millwall 2-1 Watford

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Birmingham City Hartlepool United Peterborough United

Luke Phelps

“I think it’s still too early to judge Bilic and Watford, but their most recent win over Norwich City looked promising.

“Watford have the players to cause teams in this league some serious damage but their issues remain consistency and defending.

“Millwall will give them a good test on Wednesday night. The Lions have struggled for consistency of their own but they’ve looked good I’m recent weeks, with Zian Flemming becoming a real talisman for them.

“I can’t pick a winner in this one.”

Score prediction: Millwall 1-1 Watford