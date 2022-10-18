‘They might struggle here’ – QPR v Cardiff City prediction: The72

QPR host Cardiff City in the Championship on Wednesday night.

QPR were humbled by a rejuvenated Luton Town outfit at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, who inflicted the R’s first defeat in six fixtures. Michael Beale’s men had been on a sterling run of form until their visit to Bedfordshire, propelling them towards the summit of the division.

Nevertheless, the West Londoners’ slip-up against the Hatters was soothed by both Sheffield United and Norwich City’s failure to record victories, with new leaders Burnley a point ahead of the chasing pack.

Cardiff City will undoubtedly look to take heart from their opponents’ home record, particularly given that the Bluebirds have generated just seven points from their seven Championship away contests.

Saturday’s disappointing 1-0 loss to Coventry City was a real setback for the Bluebirds, who were enjoying somewhat of a renaissance after sacking Steve Morison in mid-September. Interim boss Mark Hudson had steered his new team to a run of three without defeat.

City’s struggles this campaign have been largely caused by an inability to find the net, with Preston North End and Coventry City the only two sides to register fewer goals.

Ryan Murray

”For very different reasons, both outfits will be desperate to claim the three points. QPR will be slowly gathering belief that a return to the Premier League could well be in grasp; a return to winning ways is essential to keep this dream alive.

“Cardiff will be looking to create some space between themselves and the relegation zone, but will also have one eye over the horizon on this weekend’s South Wales derby. City lost twice to their local arch-rivals last season and will therefore be determined to head to the Liberty Stadium with some momentum.

“However, I expect the home side to emerge victorious.”

Score prediction: QPR 2-1 Cardiff City

James Ray

“Both sides come into this one with the hope of returning to winning ways after their respective runs were ended at the weekend. The tightly-packed nature of the Championship means both could make progress up the table with a win, though it’s a double-edged sword and the losers could drop down the rankings.

“Cardiff’s defence faces a tough test on the road on Wednesday, and I think they might struggle here.

“Beale has a side capable of a strong promotion push this season and a strong performance here will affirm that.

“I’m backing the home side to come out on top.”

Score prediction: QPR 2-0 Cardiff City