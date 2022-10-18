‘They can’t rely on that…’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Coventry City v Sheffield United

Coventry City host Sheffield United in a midweek Championship outing on Wednesday night.

Coventry City sit bottom of the league after 11 games, and despite having a few games in hand on those around them, performances need to improve. The Sky Blues’ games tend to be quite closely fought with neither side usually running away with it, and their win last weekend over Cardiff City could breed confidence heading into this one.

Their opponents, Sheffield United, sit joint top of the league and despite a bit of inconsistent form, many still fancy them as one of the favourites for promotion.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side were quite lucky to come away from last weekend’s game with a point against Blackpool, but it’s those kind of moments that make a team dangerous to come up against.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton has had his say on how he feels the game will pan out, predicting a 2-2 draw. He said:

“That was a battling display from Coventry to pick up a first away win of the season at Cardiff on Saturday. They still have games in hand on all the sides above them, but they can’t rely on that for points. They can’t let themselves get too adrift.

“It is hard to know what Sheffield United will make from their point against Blackpool. They threw away what seemed like a sure win, then picked up a last-gasp draw. So there will be mixed emotions. More importantly, it is four without a win and they have lost top spot. I think it could be five without a win, but I don’t think they’ll lose.”

Thoughts…

A 2-2 draw would be a very welcomed result for the hosts, but it’s one that certainly won’t be easy to come by.

Given the games taking place tonight, Sheffield United may have ground to make up on those around them come kick-off tomorrow night and surely after Saturday’s performance, they’ll be wanting to make a statement.

Coventry City just need to keep picking up points whenever they can to stay as close to safety as possible. Mark Robins’ side have picked up some important points in recent weeks and given the Blades’ recent form, Coventry City could hurt them, but they’ll need to produce one of their best performances so far this campaign.

This one could go either way regardless of the league positions and the hosts will fancy their chances of an upset.

The game kicks-off at 19:45pm tomorrow night and can be watched on the Sky Sports Football Red Button.