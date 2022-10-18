‘The stronger side’ – Wigan Athletic v Middlesbrough prediction: The72

Wigan Athletic host Middlesbrough in the Championship on Wednesday night.

The Latics come into this one off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Sunderland. Leam Richardson has his side comfortable in the league following their promotion last year. Wigan Athletic have managed some good results so far and many people will back them going into this fixture.

Their opponents, Middlesbrough, have started poorly and they sit in the relegation zone after 14 league games. Boro have lost their past two games and a trip to a well-structured Wigan Athletic won’t be an easy one.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Wigan Athletic took the lead against Sunderland last time out, but they never looked comfortable at the Stadium of Light. Richardson’s side have been inconsistent so far this season, and fans should expect a shaky first year back in the Championship.

“Boro have surprised a lot of people with their start. The sacking of Chris Wilder isn’t something many predicted before the start of the campaign but it was the right time for change, so fans will be hoping they can really kick on when a permanent boss is named.

“I think this one will be close and despite their recent form I believe Boro are the stronger side and they’ll come away with something from this one.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-2 Middlesbrough

1 of 10 Who is currently top of the League One table? Ipswich Town Sheffield Wednesday Plymouth Argyle Peterborough United

James Ray

“It has been an instant turnaround for Middlesbrough since the decision to part ways with Wilder, though it will be hoped the appointment of a permanent boss can turn things around for good after such a poor start.

“A trip to Wigan Athletic presents a tough test, but the Latics’ poor home form could be a reason for encouragement.

“That said though, Boro have been dreadful on the road, so Richardson and co will view this as a good chance to pick up a second consecutive home win.

“It makes for a tough game to call, so I’m going to go for a draw.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-1 Middlesbrough