‘The best team in the league’ – Birmingham City v Burnley prediction: The72

Birmingham City host Burnley in Championship action on Wednesday night.

Birmingham City come into this midweek tie at St. Andrew’s off the back of consecutive Championship wins.

John Eustace’s side continued to exceed expectations and moved into 12th place after defeating Hull City at the weekend following a comical delay to the start of the match to saw the goalposts back to regulation size.

The Blues have the chance to make it three in a row here and would move within touching distance of the play-offs if they can.

They face a seriously stern test in the form of Vincent Kompany’s Burnley though. Amid faltering form from Sheffield United and Norwich City, the Clarets are sitting pretty at the top of the table. They thrashed Swansea City at the weekend and have still only fallen to one defeat all season.

Now, ahead of Wednesday’s tie, a handful of our writers have made their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is a really stern test for both sides.

“Birmingham City’s resilience has surprised many in the early stages of the campaign and won’t be keen to roll over for the visiting Burnley, but the Clarets’ attacking potency and ability to control games could make for a tricky night at the office for Eustace and co.

“For me, when at 100%, Burnley might be the best team in the league. Kompany and co’s recruitment has been spot on and I think they’re really going to take some stopping this season.

“I don’t think this will be a whitewash like the Swansea win, but the Clarets should emerge victorious here.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 0-2 Burnley

Luke Phelps

“Burnley should be confident ahead of this one, given the fact that they’re now the Championship leaders. But I don’t think they’ve been particularly impressive so far this season.

“I think there’s still a lot to come from Burnley this season and a game against a Birmingham City side looking full of confidence will be a good test.

“Burnley have drawn a lot of games this season and I think they’ll have to settle for another draw in this one.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1-1 Burnley