TalkSPORT reporter provides latest on Wolves’ interest in QPR boss Mick Beale

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook says that QPR boss Mick Beale ‘remains under consideration’ at Wolves.

Wolves are without a manager after sacking Bruno Lage earlier this month.

A number of names have since been linked with the Molineux opening, with QPR boss Beale having been linked over the weekend.

The former Liverpool, Rangers and Aston Villa coach has enjoyed a strong start to life in management, with his QPR side currently sitting in 4th place of the Championship table.

Over the weekend though, reports emerged linking Beale with both the Rangers and Wolves jobs.

And now, TalkSPORT reporter Crook has revealed on Twitter that Beale remains under consideration at Wolves:

I understand former Lyon boss Peter Bosz is the latest contender for the vacant manager's job at #Wolves. #QPR's MIck Beale remains under consideration.@talkSPORT — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) October 17, 2022

Alan Nixon previously said that whilst the likes of Rangers are considering a swoop for Beale, the QPR remains settled in west London and has no intentions of leaving the club just yet.

Beale’s QPR are performing well in the Championship and could yet be challenging for promotion to the Premier League this season, with the 42-year-old having signed a three-year contract last summer.

Beale going nowhere?

It seems highly unlikely that Beale would leave QPR midway through his first season at the helm.

The Rangers link makes sense given his previous ties to the club, but it just seems like speculation, with Giovanni van Bronckhorst having come under pressure at Ibrox in recent weeks.

And the Wolves link seems unlikely too, but Beale is clearly someone of interest to the club – other names seem to be higher up on their potential managers list though.

QPR return to action v Cardiff City on Wednesday night.