Swansea City team news and predicted XI to face Reading with key man out and veteran sidelined

Swansea City host Reading in the Championship this evening.

After winning four of their previous five fixtures, Swansea City will surely be wanting to get their play-off push back on track after they were convincingly dispatched 4-0 by league leaders Burnley on the weekend.

Despite failing to find the net last time out, the Welsh side have been clinical in front of goal recently, scoring 10 goals in their last five outings.

As for Reading, they have been one of the surprises of the season so far, currently sitting 6th place with wins against clubs like Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers under their belt. Despite their league position, Paul Ince’s side have failed to pick up a win in their previous three league fixtures.

Three points for both sides could lift them back into the play-offs, though the negative goal differences for both sides will prevent them from maximising any potential rise up the table.

Swansea City team news

Experienced midfielder Joe Allen is unlikely to feature after picking up a hamstring injury last month. Jamie Paterson is also unavailable after he sustained an injury against Sheffield United in September.

Liam Walsh is doubtful after rupturing his achilles during a pre-season clash against Haverfordwest County. Talisman Joel Piroe is unavailable after he was sent off against Burnley on Saturday.

Predicted XI (3-4-2-1)

Benda (GK)

Cabango

Naughton

Wood

Sorinola

Grimes

Fulton

Latibeaudiere

Ntcham

Cooper

Obafemi

After a slow start to the campaign, Russell Martin’s side have been able to put a consistent number of wins together to propel them into play-off contention early on in the season.

Despite this, the recent loss against Burnley shows that the Swans still need to improve in certain areas if they are going to become genuine promotion contenders.

Swansea City could come out of this one with a win against a Reading side that have struggled for form recently despite their league position.

The match kicks off at 19:45pm this evening.