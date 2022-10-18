Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face Blackburn Rovers with 26-year-old doubtful

Sunderland travel to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this evening.

Tony Mowbray takes his Sunderland side to his former side Blackburn Rovers tonight.

The Black Cats go into this one on the back of a 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic at the weekend, which ended a run of four games without a win.

Mowbray’s side sit in 9th place of the table as things stand, compared to Blackburn who sit in 5th.

Sunderland team news

Midfielder and club captain Corry Evans is available for selection tonight after missing the Wigan game through suspension.

Elsewhere, Mowbray said ahead of tonight’s game that Ellis Simms isn’t far off from returning, but that tonight may come too soon.

The 26-year-old Lynden Gooch looks unlikely to feature, with the American set to undergo a scan ahead of tonight’s game.

Niall Huggins (heel), Ross Stewart (thigh) and Dan Ballard (foot) remain longer-term absentees for the Black Cats.

1 of 10 Who currently wears the no.2 shirt for Sunderland? Corry Evans Niall Huggins Dennis Cirkin Jack Clarke

Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Alese

Cirkin

Batth

Wright

O’Nien

Evans

Neil

Roberts

Pritchard

Clarke

With Gooch likely to miss out, Mowbray might be forced into playing Luke O’Nien in the right wing-back position, and bringing Bailey Wright into the starting side.

Elsewhere, Corry Evans could come straight back into the line up in place of Elliot Embleton, with the three attacking players in Patrick Roberts, Alex Pritchard and Jack Clarke unlikely to change.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 8pm and will be available to watch live on Sky Sports.