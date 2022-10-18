Sunderland swoop to recruit new key figure from Premier League club

Sunderland have confirmed the appointment of Robin Nicholls as the club’s new academy manager, bringing him in from Premier League side Southampton.

Sunderland have seen a whole host of young players progress through their youth ranks and into first-team football over the years.

While some have impressed in the north east and since moved onto pastures new, talents like Dan Neil have gone on to hold down roles in the senior side at the Stadium of Light. It’s thanks to the good work done by the club’s youth academy in nurturing young talents and developing them into stars for the future.

Recently, Graeme Murty was named as Sunderland’s new head of the professional development phase and now, the appointment of a new academy manager has been announced.

As confirmed on the club’s official website on Tuesday morning, Robin Nicholls has been named the new academy boss.

He arrives from Premier League side Southampton, where he held various roles in the club’s youth ranks for seven years.

An eye-catching swoop…

Attracting a new academy manager from a Premier League club can only be a good thing for the Black Cats.

Southampton boast a highly-regarded and productive youth academy too, so to bring Nicholls up to the Academy of Light from St. Mary’s marks an impressive coup for the Championship side.

Nicholls worked as head of academy operations and assistant academy manager with the Saints, and now he’ll be hoping his experience and expertise can serve him well as he takes on a new challenge with Sunderland.

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman states Nicholls’ appointment brings an end to their academy staff restructure, so it will be hoped they can start to kick on with developing the new generation of future talents.