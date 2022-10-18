Sunderland boss Mowbray shares further injury update on Ross Stewart

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray says he will be cautious with Ross Stewart’s return from injury, with the Scot still sidelined.

Stewart has been sidelined since the tart of September now, after picking up a thigh injury during the warm-up of a game away at Middlesbrough.

The signs have pointed towards Stewart returning after the World Cup and speaking to The Northern Echo, Mowbray has reiterated that, saying:

“Ross is coming along well, but I don’t think we need to make a decision about comeback plans until the boy feels that he’s ready to put his boots back on and get back out on the grass, and we’re not at that stage yet.

“We won’t be taking a chance on him, that’s the main thing. I always believe that after Christmas and the transfer window, those months from February through to May are the crucial part of the season. That’s when you really need to be firing and winning games.”

Stewart isn’t the only name on the sidelines for Sunderland though. Strike partner Ellis Simms is still working his way back from injury whilst summer signing Dan Ballard is also out injured.

Simms looks set to return in the next few games whilst Ballard looks likely to return around the same time as Stewart.

Mowbray said of his side’s potential fortunes after the World Cup break:

“I’m hoping this club will be really strong then, with Ross coming back and hopefully Ellis (Simms) and Dan Ballard too. Hopefully, the team will be stronger and more powerful then, and the competition for places will be more extreme. I hope that drives the players on.”

A strong second half of the season?

Sunderland have already enjoyed a strong start to the season. But the Championship table is looking tight this year and a few poor results could throw a team like Sunderland who are in the mid-table pack, right down near the bottom.

If Mowbray can keep his side in and around the top 10 in time for when Stewart and Ballard return, then the Black Cats could yet be looking at a potential play-off push.

Most expected Sunderland’s season to derail after Stewart’s injury, but Mowbray has found a way to keep the goals ticking over and the wins coming in.

A game v Blackburn tonight will be another huge test for his side, but it should make for a really entertaining game.