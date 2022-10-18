Stoke City team news and predicted XI to face Rotherham United with centre-back edging closer to return

Stoke City host Rotherham United in the Championship this evening.

Stoke City have picked up back-to-back wins under Alex Neil as they bid to push towards the play-off spots this season.

The Staffordshire side have a plethora of young talent at their disposal, with loan players such as Will Smallbone and Liam Delap playing important roles on the pitch recently.

With new manager Matty Taylor at the helm, Rotherham United will look to build upon their recent 2-1 win against strugglers Huddersfield Town. The Yorkshire club will be looking to be more disciplined defensively, failing to keep a clean sheet in their last four matches.

Both sides would move towards the play-off spots with a win here, so it will be interesting to see how can aid their bids for a push up the table in this midweek clash.

Stoke City team news

Harry Souttar is edging closer to a possible return after tearing his ACL whilst on international duty with Australia in November last year.

The Potters have no other absences to currently contend with, as a number of players such as Josh Laurent and Jordan Thompson have all made a return to action.

Predicted XI (3-4-1-2)

Bursik (GK)

Fox

Jagielka

Wilmot

Fosu

Baker

Laurent

Sterling

Smallbone

Gayle

Campbell

Stoke City have a perfect mix of experienced Championship talent and young breakthrough prospects who could become important components in the Potters’ squad over the next couple of seasons. Despite results not going completely their way so far, Neil is yet to be able to bring in the players that he wants to help him implement a playing style that suits his squad.

Tyrese Campbell and Delap could play integral roles against a Rotherham United side that have been inconsistent in recent weeks.

The match kicks off at 20:00pm and is set to be televised on Sky Sports Arena.