‘Starting to look a decent side’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Birmingham City v Burnley

Birmingham City host Burnley at St. Andrews on Wednesday evening.

Birmingham City are in a good run of form at present, losing just one of their last seven games in the league. During that time they have won four and drawn two, with their only defeat coming away at Middlesbrough two weeks ago.

They sit in 12th place and a win could take them to within touching distance of top six if other results go their way. However, this looks to be a tough task, especially considering the calibre of opponent they are up against in midweek, as they host league leaders Burnley at St. Andrews.

The Clarets have lost just once this season, and so the Blues will need to be at their best to get three points. Vincent Kompany’s side could find themselves off top spot after Tuesday’s games and so their clash on Wednesday night might hold more significance as they look to get back to 1st.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton has had his say on how he feels the game will pan out.

“Birmingham are starting to look like a decent side and enjoyed a good win at Hull on Sunday, driven on in midfield by young Hannibal from Manchester United. He seems a real talent,” he said.

“Burnley clambered their way to the top of the league at the weekend. If they continue to show the sort of firepower they did against Swansea then they will be really tough to stop. This should be tighter, but I still fancy an away win.”

Prutton has predicted Burnley to come away with the win, and has opted for a 1-0 scoreline.

Thoughts…

Burnley have been extremely consistent this season and they should be able to continue that at Birmingham City in midweek and get three points on the board. Being the top scorers in the division, they could certainly get a couple or more as Prutton predicts.

The win would see them stay top of the league, and they will be hoping the sides below them drop points so there starts to be some distance opening up between them at the other teams in and around the top six.

Birmingham City’s season won’t be defined by games against the best sides, and they have impressed in recent weeks. A defeat to Burnley won’t be the end of the world and they will look to come again in their next outing at the weekend.

Birmingham City v Burnley kicks off on Wednesday at 7.45pm and is live on Sky Sports Football Red Button.