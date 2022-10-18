Reason for Michael Carrick’s delayed Middlesbrough appointment revealed

Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough appointment is being held up because of issues sorting his backroom team, reports TeessideLive.

Carrick looks set to take charge of Middlesbrough following Chris Wilder’s sacking earlier in the month.

The former Manchester United favourite has been in talks with the club and after some back and forth, and after it looked like Carrick was out of the running, the 42-year-old now looks set to take charge of the North East club.

And whilst TeessideLive say an official appointment is expected later this week, it’s currently being held up because of issues sorting Carrick’s backroom team.

Their report reveals that one of Carrick’s proposed staff members turned down a move to the club because of family reasons, with others currently employed in other roles, so compensation packages ‘must be negotiated’.

It’s also said that the Boro hierarchy are confidence of sorting the issue and of naming Carrick as their next manager.

Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon account yesterday that Carrick is considering bringing recently axed West Brom coach Alex Bruce and former Manchester United teammate John O’Shea with him to the Riverside.

Time running out?

Carrick and Middlesbrough seem keen on each other and once Carrick can get his backroom team sorted, it looks like he’ll be named as the club’s next manager.

And whilst it’ll be exciting to see how Carrick fares in his first permanent managerial job, there’s definitely an element of risk from Bro’s perspective, as they’re appointing a relatively unknown quantity.

Having a backroom team in place who Carrick trusts and knows will be crucial to him succeeding at the club.

Leo Percovich remains in temporary charge ahead of his side’s trip to Wigan Athletic tomorrow night.