‘One of the standout players in the league’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton reveals Millwall v Watford score prediction

Millwall welcome Watford to The Den in the Championship on Wednesday night.

Millwall have started have started to piece some wins together after a shaky start, leaving them 11th after 14 games.

Gary Rowett’s side aren’t too far away from either end of the table and good result here could propel them to within touching distance of the top-six. Millwall are on a positive run. They’re unbeaten in three and have won their past two fixtures against Bristol City and Middlesbrough.

As for Watford, they sit just one place above the Lions in 10th with just three goals separating the two sides.

Slaven Bilic is still adapting to life at Vicarage Road, but his aim will undoubtedly be to seal an immediate return to the Premier League. There is still a long way to go this season, but you feel Watford will need to be more consistent if they want to finish inside the top-six this year.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton has had his say on how he feels the game will pan out, predicting a 2-2 draw. He said:”

“It is three wins and a draw from five games now for Millwall, inspired by the brilliant Zian Flemming. Five goals for him in as many games. He is starting to emerge as one of the standout players in the league.

“Watford bounced back brilliantly from two bad results to beat Norwich on Saturday. They showed quality in the first half, and real character in the second as the Canaries tried to fight back. It was much more like it for Slaven Bilic and his side. But Millwall are in form, so I’ll go for a share of the spoils here.”

Thoughts…

This game is hard to call, especially considering the league positions. Both teams have squads that are capable of competing at the higher end of this division and a win for either side will feel like a huge three points as we close in towards the World Cup break.

A night game at the Den definitely won’t be an easy place to visit for Watford, and the fans may well play a big part in how this one unfolds.

Bilic is yet to string any sort of form together so far at the helm, but their win last time out against Norwich City is one that should favour them going into this one.

This one really could go either way and Prutton’s prediction of a draw may not be too far off.

The game kicks-off at 20:00pm and can be watched on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 19:30pm.