Norwich City team news and predicted XI to face Luton Town with star centre-back sidelined

Norwich City host Luton Town in the Championship this evening.

Despite sitting in 3rd place, the Canaries will undoubtedly be looking to improve upon their recent form having lost their previous two league fixtures. Norwich City will also be aiming to be more disciplined defensively, keeping just one clean sheet in their last five games.

As for Luton Town, they have been much improved recently and are currently unbeaten in six matches. Nathan Jones’ side however will surely be looking to pick up more wins with a lot of their recent results ending as draws.

A win for Norwich City could see them move back to the top of the table, whilst Luton Town could move as high as 3rd if they are able to pick up all three points.

Norwich City team news

Dimitrios Giannoulis is currently unavailable, picking up a ligament injury against Wigan Athletic in August. Striker Adam Idah is also sidelined after he underwent knee surgery last month.

Sam McCallum is out until after the World Cup after sustaining a foot injury during the Canaries’ Carabao Cup clash against Birmingham City in August.

Youngster Jonathan Rowe suffered a shin issue during pre-season and hasn’t featured since. Jacob Sorensen fractured his foot against Hull City two months ago and is still on the road to recovery.

Andrew Omobamidele is also unavailable to face the Hatters, injuring his ankle with Dean Smith currently not knowing how long he will be out for.

Predicted XI (4-3-2-1)

Gunn (GK)

Byram

Hanley

Gibson

Aarons

McLean

Gibbs

Nunez

Sargent

Cantwell

Pukki

After a strong run of form propelled them up the table, Norwich City will be hoping to get back winning ways sooner rather than later. Smith’s side lacked identity early on but players such as Josh Sargent and Todd Cantwell have helped get the Canaries back on track.

This fixture could go either way against a Luton Town side that have looked impressive of late.

The match kicks off at 19:45 this evening.