Michael Carrick wants to bring recently axed West Brom figure to Middlesbrough, reporter says

Incoming Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick wants to bring Alex Bruce to the club with him, says Alan Nixon.

Carrick looks set to become the new Middlesbrough manager after the cub sacked Chris Wilder earlier in the month.

It’ll be the former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United man’s first managerial job and Nixon has revealed on his Patreon account that Carrick wants to add Bruce to his coaching ranks.

Bruce was last at West Brom where he worked as a first-team assistant coach under his father Steve, but when Steve Bruce was sacked last week, Alex followed.

Alex though could be on his way back to the Championship with Carrick at Middlesbrough.

Nixon says that Bruce, 38, is an old friend of Carrick’s. Bruce was a youth player at Manchester United and then at Blackburn Rovers, but he’d make his name as a player with the likes of Ipswich Town and Hull City.

His first coaching role came with West Brom, but his father’s tenure there turned sour and now both are out of work.

But it looks like Alex could be on his way back to the Championship with Carrick looking like he could hand him another coaching lifeline.

Carrick putting his own stamp on Boro…

Bringing Alex Bruce with him to Middlesbrough could seem like a strange one, and many might think it’s simply ‘jobs for the boys’.

Bruce didn’t gain a tonne of experience as a player and he’s barely experienced as a coach, so a move to Middlesbrough after his and his father’s poor showing at West Brom seems like a strange one.

But Carrick will be given authority to put his own stamp on Boro and it’s an exciting time for Middlesbrough fans, who could yet have landed a future great in Carrick.

He’s widely experienced as a player and he’ll be hoping to use some of his experiences from Manchester United to help him out at the Riverside.