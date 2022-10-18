‘Look a little vulnerable’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Norwich City v Luton Town

Norwich City host Luton Town at Carrow Road in the Championship this evening.

Norwich City’s resurgence from bottom half to top two showed just how quickly things can change in the Championship. They were languishing near the relegation zone and six wins on the spin saw them challenging Sheffield United in the automatic promotion spots.

But since those six victories, they have won just one of their subsequent five, drawing two and losing two during that time. Yet despite this they sit in 3rd place and just one point off the top two. They will be looking to go first with a home win over the Hatters tonight.

Whereas Norwich City have struggled to win in recent weeks, Nathan Jones’ Luton Town are unbeaten in six. Their upturn in form has seen them up to 7th and a victory at Carrow Road could take them above the Canaries and within touching distance of the top two.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton has had his say on how he thinks the game will pan out.

“It can happen so often in this league. Just as you think a team is starting to look unstoppable, they hit the buffers. That’s what has happened to Norwich in the last few games, and they have started to look a little vulnerable again,” he said.

“Luton got a brilliant win against QPR on Saturday. They are on the edge of the play-off places and head to Carrow Road brimming with confidence. I’ll back them to take a point.”

Prutton predicts the points will be shared and has opted for a 1-1 draw.

Thoughts…

This is a tough game to call and is a big game for both sides even this early in the campaign. Both Dean Smith and Jones will be up for it and will want to set a marker against a potential fellow promotion chaser and so a draw may be a fair prediction.

But don’t rule out a winner here. Both sides have been in contrasting form of late and Norwich City will want to bounce back, whilst Luton Town will want to keep pace with the division’s top six.

Going to Carrow Road is difficult for any side in the Championship and a point would be a great result for the Hatters. Yet Norwich City may see this as a good opportunity, at home in front of a big crowd, to find their feet again and go top ahead of Sheffield United and Burnley’s games tomorrow.

Norwich City v Luton Town kicks off at 7.45pm and is live on the Sky Sports Football Red Button.