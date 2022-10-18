Length of Sheffield Wednesday ace’s contract revealed after recent announcement

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Pierce Charles’ first professional contract is a three-year deal, a report from Yorkshire Live has said.

Sheffield Wednesday moved to secure the future of emerging starlet Charles last week.

The 17-year-old has impressed in the Owls’ youth ranks and looks set for a bright future at Hillsborough, hence the Owls’ active decision to tie him down to a new deal to protect his future at the club.

The length of Charles’ new deal was not mentioned in the announcement, but Yorkshire Live has now revealed the long-term agreement.

It is reported that the young ‘keeper has signed a three-year contract, committing himself to Sheffield Wednesday for the long-term after joining from Manchester City in July 2021. He’d been let go by the Premier League giants but has proven his worth since, impressing with the Owls and earning himself a spot in the Northern Ireland U17 squad.

Charles will be hoping to kick on at Hillsborough over the next three years, with his future now secured.

1 of 10 Who is currently top of the League One table? Ipswich Town Sheffield Wednesday Plymouth Argyle Peterborough United

Learning from past mistakes…

Sheffield Wednesday have lost highly-touted youngsters at the end of their deals in the past, with Osaze Urhoghide and Liam Shaw the most recent examples.

The move to tie Charles down to a professional deal early on shows they have learned their lesson though, with the goalkeeper now set to continue his development in Yorkshire for at least another three years.

He’s clearly highly-rated by those at the club, so it will be intriguing to see just how far he can grow over the course of his deal.

A future place in Darren Moore’s side could be awaiting Charles in the future, but it will be down to him to prove he’s up to the challenge and progress before pushing for a senior breakthrough.