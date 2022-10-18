‘It has to end eventually!’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Blackburn Rovers v Sunderland

Blackburn Rovers host Sunderland in the Championship tonight.

Tony Mowbray takes his Sunderland side to Ewood Park tonight, to face off against his old side in another round of Championship fixtures.

Blackburn currently sit in 5th place of the table after winning away at Middlesbrough over the weekend, whilst Sunderland find themselves in 9th after beating Wigan Athletic.

It promises to be an exciting game with the Black Cats able to move into the top-six with a win and Rovers able to move top with a win.

Ahead of the game, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has made his prediction.

He writes:

“The Blackburn sequence continues. I keep expecting it to break, but it is 10 games now of consecutive losses and wins. Maybe I just need to go with it!

“Sunderland returned to winning ways on Saturday with a battling comeback against Wigan. They will be a side to be reckoned with once they get their forwards back from injury. But I’m going to go against the Rovers grain again and say this will be a draw. It has to end eventually!”