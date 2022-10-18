‘He has to prove to us all’ – Sunderland boss challenges Manchester United loanee after slow start

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has spoken out about Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo in an interview with Chronicle Live.

Sunderland signed Diallo on a season-long loan from the Red Devils, with many expecting him to feature prominently in the first-team fold. However, that hasn’t come to fruition, with the 20-year-old starting just once across the campaign so far.

He was even demoted to the development squad after his slow start, yet he did show his qualities in their most recent outing against Wigan Athletic at the weekend.

Manager Mowbray spoke to Chronicle Live about the Ivory Coast international, revealing that although he has been impressed with the player, there are elements of his game that he needs to improve upon if he is stake his claim and become a first-team regular for the remainder of the season.

“I think he has to prove to us all, not just me but to the players, the lads who are Sunderland through-and-through, not so much the fire in his belly but that he is really on the same level as them and that he cares about the result,” said the Black Cats boss.

“He just needs to bring it all together, really,” he stated later in the interview, “and the team needs to know that when he is on the pitch he is going to help us win football matches rather than flit in and out of the games.

“He needs to work hard, he needs to run back as well as forward, he needs to tackle and challenge for headers. The crowd needs to see that as well, and I think he can then enjoy his time here.”

Diallo will hope he has played his way into Mowbray’s thinking for their midweek clash, as Sunderland travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers this evening.

A clear path to the first-team…

Mowbray has made it very clear what Diallo needs to do in order to feature more regularly, and if he follows these steps and instructions he can really make an impact out on loan at the Stadium of Light this season.

It has been a slow start for the Ivorian but there are still over 30 games left to play between now and the end of the campaign and so there is time for Diallo to turn things around and improve drastically.

The comments from Mowbray could impact the player one of two ways. The ‘truth hurts’ approach could inspire the player to take this on-board and prove his worth, or he could play within himself even more.