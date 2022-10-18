‘Hard to see them getting anything’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts West Brom v Bristol City

West Brom host Bristol City at the Hawthorns this evening.

West Brom had the ‘new manager bounce’ at the weekend, winning their first game since the sacking of boss Steve Bruce. The result meant they got out of the relegation zone and will now be looking to back this up in their midweek clash with Bristol City.

The Robins are just four points ahead of the Baggies in 17th place in the table and have won just one of their last seven games. They are in desperate need of victories to put some distance between themselves and the bottom three.

Writing in his weekly column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton issued his prediction for the game tonight.

“It wasn’t too much of a surprise to see West Brom victorious in their first game since the departure of Steve Bruce. It happens so often and they will hope to kick on from here as they continue their search for a new manager,” he said.

“Bristol City are sliding down the league after just one win in seven, picking up just four points in that time. It’s hard to see them getting anything at The Hawthorns.”

Prutton has opted for a West Brom victory and has predicted they will win by two goals to nil.

Thoughts…

Sides can often get a win after sacking a manager and we saw that with West Brom at Reading on Saturday and they will want to get another win in front of a big home crowd when they face Bristol City this evening.

Prutton’s prediction that they will get back to back wins could definitely be a solid one, especially considering Bristol City’s current form. They have one of the worst away records in the division this season and that could well continue at the Hawthorns for Nigel Pearson’s men.

There isn’t likely to be lots of goals but one or two could decide the outcome very easily. However, even though West Brom got a win last time out, they have struggled for consistency all season and so don’t rule out an away victory for the Robins quite so easily.