David Prutton weighs in on Carrick to Middlesbrough as reports back 41-year-old to take charge

Sky Sports pundit and presenter David Prutton believes Michael Carrick could be a good fit for the Middlesbrough job, after reports state he is edging closer to taking the reins at the Riverside.

Middlesbrough are in the search for a new manager having sacked Chris Wilder just over two weeks ago. There have been plenty of names shortlisted and linked to the vacant role, but Michael Carrick looks to be favourite to take over.

The Teessiders’ chairman Steve Gibson has a track record of appointing first time managers, with the majority working out very well. Brian Robson got the club to cup finals, Steve McClaren secured them silverware and a UEFA Cup final, and Aitor Karanka achieved promotion. Carrick will be hoping to follow in their footsteps and achieve something similar.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, pundit and presenter David Prutton gave his input and insight into the potential imminent arrival of Carrick at the Riverside.

“I think it’s been a period of underperforming under several managers, so for Michael to come in with a freshness of outlook, and sometimes it’s about looking at a similar set of players but with a different set of eyes,” he said.

He also has plenty of experience as a player and will look to utilise this know-how and knowledge to the best of his ability in his full-time first coaching role.

Thoughts…

As Carrick edges closer to the Boro job, there is a big risk at play given his lack of experience in a managerial setting. It could go one of two ways and it is positive to hear that Prutton does think he has the skills to succeed.

To be given the role of Manchester United interim coach speaks volumes and he can certainly use this, albeit short period of experience to his advantage should he land the Middlesbrough managers job.

Despite being one of the favourites to achieve a place in the top six year in year out, Middlesbrough haven’t finished in the top six since the 2017/18 campaign under Tony Pulis and so need to both improvement and stability to do just that. Whether that is with Carrick at the helm remains to be seen.