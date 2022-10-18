David Prutton discusses ‘ambitious’ Gary Rowett and if he’d be attracted to the West Brom job

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton believes the West Brom vacancy could be an attractive option for Millwall boss Gary Rowett.

West Brom sacked former manager Steve Bruce last week. Since, Millwall boss Rowett has emerged as a strong contender, and he remains in headlines despite playing down his links to The Hawthorns.

And now having his say on the rumours, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has said:

“There will be a pull there because, obviously, we’ve seen the recent history of West Brom compared to Millwall, that’s not in any way, shape, or form to disrespect Millwall, and given where they’ve been specifically with their cracking home form over the last few seasons, getting near the play-offs but not quite getting into the play-offs, and you would think possibly with West Brom, the players that he’s got or the squad that he’s got, and the ability possibly in January to go again, could be a bit of a lure.”

Rowett has been in charge of Millwall since 2019 – almost three years to the day.

He’s since enjoyed steady progress with the club who’ve been in around the top 10 since Rowett’s arrival, with the Lions currently sitting in 11th after an inconsistent season so far.

West Brom meanwhile sit in 20th place of the table after what’s been a disastrous season so far.

“He’s a very loyal manager and character though is Gary, but also very ambitious,” Prutton continued.

“I know he likes where he’s at in this moment in time, who he’s got in his team and at the club, and there’s that very unique atmosphere isn’t there, down at Millwall, and whether that’s replicated at a place like West Brom, I think remains to be seen.”