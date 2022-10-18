Coventry City managers quiz – how much can you remember about the club’s former bosses?

Coventry City boss Mark Robins is currently the manager tasked with leading the Sky Blues in what is his second spell as the club’s no.1.

Coventry City first had Robins at the helm from September 2012 to February 2013.

They then brought him back to the club for a second bite at the cherry in March 2017, and he’s remained in charge since. Robins has led the Sky Blues back up the divisions and into the Championship, where they enjoyed a strong 2021/22 campaign.

After a turbulent start to the new season, it is hoped Robins and Coventry City can start to make their way up the league again.

However, it certainly hasn’t been plain sailing for all bosses. Fans have had to endure the good, the bad and the ugly over the years.

But how well do you know the managers of the past?

