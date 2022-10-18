‘Could spring a surprise here’ – Coventry City v Sheffield United prediction: The72

Coventry City host Sheffield United in the Championship on Wednesday night.

Both sides are at opposite ends of the table going into the midweek clash but bottom club Coventry City are in better form than their opponents.

The Sky Blues have lost just one of their last six and picked up three valuable points away at Cardiff City last weekend. The optimism is growing for Mark Robins and his side after a difficult start, with stadium issues causing a backlog in fixtures and injuries to some key players.

Sheffield United have been excellent under Paul Heckingbottom this season but a recent blip has seen them lose the top spot to Burnley. The Blades have failed to win any of their last four games and needed a last-gasp equaliser to salvage a point against Blackpool in a blood-and-thunder thriller last Saturday.

The Yorkshire club will be hoping to find their early season form again and a win at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Wednesday should get them back on track.

Here a handful of The72’s writers give their predictions for the game…

Ollie Trout

“Coventry City are starting to find their feet after a disruptive start to the season and I think they have more than enough about them to get out of trouble. Viktor Gyokeres is beginning to hit form again up front and that is a big plus. The problems with the home playing surface hasn’t helped though, with two defeats from three and one goal so far suggesting the CBS Arena is going to be anything other than a fortress.

“I have no doubt Sheffield United will get moving again soon, they are currently going through a bad patch but most sides in this division do at some point during the season. The Blades have been unusually vulnerable at the back in recent games and that is something they need to put right first and foremost.

“This is likely to be a tight affair where one goal could make the difference. It could go either way on current form but I’m going for a low-scoring away win.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 0-1 Sheffield United

1 of 10 Who is currently top of the League One table? Ipswich Town Sheffield Wednesday Plymouth Argyle Peterborough United

James Ray

“Sheffield United should see this as a great chance to pull themselves out of the rut they find themselves stuck in.

“The home side’s form in front of their own fans has been poor, and after the Blades’ dramatic clash with Blackpool at the weekend, they should be fired up and determined to give the travelling fans a performance to enjoy here.

“It might not be that simple though. Swedish talisman Gyokeres is finding the back of the net again and amid the struggles at the back for Heckingbottom and co, the Sky Blues could spring a surprise here.

“I don’t think they’ll take all three points, but I think the points will be shared.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Sheffield United